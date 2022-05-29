APP

SECP holds roundtable on enhancing insurance outreach by leveraging technology

ISLAMABAD – The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised a roundtable on the role of Insurance Intermediaries for enhancing insurance outreach by leveraging technology.

Commissioner, SECP, Sadia Khan chaired the session, said a press release issued here by SECP.

The session was designed for the insurance brokers and insurance web aggregators to deliberate on ideas to use technology-enabled solutions for enhancing insurance distribution and simplify payments systems.

Sadia Khan emphasised the need of promoting digitalisation in the insurance sector and stressed for providing convenient and cost-effective insurance products to meet the protection needs of the masses.

The participants appreciated the initiative of SECP of engaging insurance intermediaries and shared a number of proposals for further improving insurance landscape by using digital means. The participants also highlighted some current issues impeding industry’s progress.

It was also suggested to share industry-wide data, particularly claims processing to further raise the trust and confidence of the policyholders.

