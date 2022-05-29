News Desk

Self-proclaimed ‘unshakeable’ fell at Zardari’s feet: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that Imran Khan claimed to be standing firm but fell at Asif Ali Zardari’s feet and the people of Khyber Pakhtuknkhwa have rejected the long march based on anarchy and sedition and Shahbaz Sharif will heal the wounds inflicted by former PM.

Addressing the rally, she said that Shehbaz Sharif is the real servant of Pakistan who changed the destiny of Punjab and he will also change the fate of Pakistan.

“I promise that the wounds that Imran Khan inflicted on the chest of Pakistan will be healed by Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif,” Maryam Said.

Taking a dig at PTI chairman , she further said that Imran Khan used the resources of KP for the failed march, adding that KP’s people rights were also sacrificed for the failed sit-in

“Imran Khan was disappeared from Islamabad in the morning while he left the people for dying,” she added.

