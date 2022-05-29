Sindh High Court orders analysis of Manchar Lake’s water

HYDERABAD – The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Karachi University, Sindh University and Sindh Agriculture University to independently conduct analysis of Manchar Lake’s water and submit the reports before the court.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of SHC passed the order in a petition challenging hatching fish by the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department in the polluted water of the lake. The petitioner Muhammad Shareef Mallah maintained through his counsel advocate Nouman Sahito that the department was guilty of contempt of court.

The petitioner alleged that billions of rupees were being invested on procuring the fish eggs which were later being dropped in the lake on the pretext of natural growth.

He pointed out that on November 11, 2021, the Director General (DG) Fisheries Mir Allahdad Talpur issued a bidding evaluation report for the purpose of buying fish eggs of different fish species for the lake, ignoring the SHC’s order. The bench recalled that on June 1, 2021, the SHC had passed an injunctive order, barring the fisheries department from procuring seeds for feeding fish in the lake.

Talpur and Director Fisheries Inland Habibur Rehman Narejo apprised the court that the feed seeds in the lake was dipped every year and claimed that the fish growing in the lake’s water was fit for human consumption.

They suggested the court order testing the water samples from different locations of the lake and expressed hope that the results will prove that the water is conducive for natural growth of fish. The bench noted that the pH and total dissolved solids (TDS) determine the quality of water and its conduciveness for growth.

“It is alarming that these tenders could be awarded without water (quality) assessment and thus would be a futile attempt for such purpose and may have a financial catch for some individuals,” the bench stated.

The court observed that a pH level of 7 was required to allow healthy aquatic growth and that any reading below or above that benchmark was considered hazardous. Talpur recommended to the court that the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries of Sindh University, Department of Land and Water Management of Sindh Agriculture University and Karachi University should be tasked with independently testing the lake’s water.

“Since the interim order is operating and the tender process is halted, we are of the view that immediate steps be taken for the assessment of water condition of Manchar,” the bench said.

The court issued notices to 3 universities, directing them to test the water samples from the lake and submit the analysis report before the next date of hearing which has been scheduled for June 2.