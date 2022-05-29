Sindh notifies summer vacation in schools

KARACHI -: Sindh Education Department has issued a notification of two-month-long summer vacation for all schools in the province from June 1st to July 31st, according to a report on Saturday. All public and private schools will remain closed in June and July and will resume the educational activities from August 1. The notification reads, “All public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed from 01-06-2022 to 07-07-2022 as summer vacation.”