Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

| Punjab CM Hamza says Imran will be sent to jail this time if he restarts long march

BAHAWALPUR – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said Saturday that any person who would try to cause political chaos in the country in the disguise of long march would be sent to prison. He was addressing to a public gathering at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur here on Saturday night.

The CM said that like previous sit-in of 126 days, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Chairman Imran Khan attacked the Red Zone in Islamabad with clubs and sticks, and added that Imran Khan was trying to ignite chaos like situation in the country. He said that Imran Khan was announcing another long march towards Islamabad after six days, however Hamza warned, that this time Imran would be sent to jail if he went on with his intended plan.

Hamza also maintained that Imran Khan had caused destruction to the national economy. About a leaked audio which revealed that “Khan” was seeking help, Hamza slammed the PTI chief for turning towards those against whom he used expletive language. He said that Imran Khan did not fulfill his promise related to South Punjab, adding that PML-N led government would fulfill its promises made for South Punjab’s betterment. He apprised the crowd that Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided that Punjab would have governor from Bahawalpur district.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while urging the Supreme Court (SC) to stay away from the ongoing political scuffle said that the SC must stay away from [Imran Khan] the seditionist and remain neutral.

Addressing a rally in Bahawalpur, the PML-N Vice President said that “I thank the people from the bottom of my heart, thank you for attending the rally in such scorching heat.” Criticising the PTI Chairman, Maryam said that Imran Khan has given nothing to the country but poverty, inflation and promoting inappropriate conduct. She challenged Imran Khan to point out his single contribution to the country.

She said that Nawaz Sharif is the leader who made Pakistan a nuclear power. Pakistan knows how to protect itself. Nawaz Sharif turned Pakistan into a nuclear power by rejecting five billion dollar in aid, this is called self-determination and freedom, she added.

Pakistan was banned from carrying out nuclear blasts, threats were hurled that if you carry out nuclear explosion, you will be pushed into the Stone Age. Nawaz Sharif told them to do whatever they want, he was eager to fulfil the national task. My leader did not wave a letter, did not pretend of a conspiracy, she said.

Maryam explained that only those who love their homeland can make such a contribution to secure the country’s borders. she also mentioned that Nawaz Sharif removed the darkness of load shedding from this country. She called out to Imran Khan asking that Nawaz Sharif has served the country day and night, what have you done for Pakistan?

The PML-N Vice President further said that at present Pakistan has no fear of external security, today the country is suffering from internal turmoil and sedition. She termed Imran Khan to be the reason behind the chaotic situation in the state.