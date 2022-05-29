The Way Out

Now that the government has taken the step to increase fuel prices—which might go up even further if the IMF asks the government to lift the subsidies entirely—there is a need to figure out our options on the best way forward. Even if the IMF bailout comes in, the government will need to work out a strategy on how best to counter inflation.

The problem with increasing the prices of fuel and electricity is that everything else follows suit. Transporting costs rise, and every other commodity sees a proportional increase as a result. This is why there is doom and gloom in the general public; purchasing powers have been shrinking rapidly in the past year due to the inflation, but there has been no proportionate rise in incomes. In contrast, the stock markets, investor perception and statements from the business community indicate that the result of this difficult decision has been perceived positively by many stakeholders in the economy.

This is because there is an understanding that the subsidies themselves were driving us to bankruptcy. But even though this might be the case, the salaried class and the vulnerable segments of society do not have the luxury of looking at the bigger picture if there is not enough food or basic necessities. The question however remains, how does the government get a handle on the rapidly increasing prices?

The answer, while it may sound easy, is anything but. Our best way forward lies in looking to bring the value of the rupee up once more, at a time when it is at its lowest. At almost 200 rupees to a dollar, our fuel (and other) imports are costing us almost twice of what they were in 2017, if we do not take the international inflationary trends into account.

Increasing the value of the Pakistani rupee is no small feat. We can no longer peg it against the dollar. But what we can do is increase demand through a greater push in exports. This will take time, but immediately, the government can start by providing reliable power to industry. If we can produce more, we can export more. This is easier said than done, but if we can get a handle on the rupee freefall, the consistent price jumps might settle as well.