Transporters ask minister to increase public transport fares forthwith

Karachi – Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday holds meeting with representative associations of public transport regarding increase in public transport fares.

The meeting discussed increase in public transport fares, route permits, vehicle fitness and introducing modern transport facilities in Karachi city. At the meeting, intercity, intra-city and intra-province representatives of transporters briefed the provincial minister about their problems.

During the meeting, the transporters appealed to the provincial minister to immediately increase the fares of public transport in view of the new petrolatum prices arguing that vehicles on the routes are running at a loss due to the huge increase in petroleum products. Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the transporters that their genuine issues will be resolved.

“We know that petrol and diesel prices have gone up, but the government does not want to put burden on the people as they were already facing hardships due to inflation,” he said, added that matter of increase in public transport fares will be taken up in the next meeting of Sindh cabinet and asked transporters not to increase fares until a decision is made in Sindh cabinet meeting.

The minister further told the transporters that crackdown would be launched against the buses which are not fit for plying on the routes and advised them to improve and fix their vehicles by August 1, as after timeline no vehicle will be allowed on the roads. He was of view that carbon emission from unfit vehicles are spreading environmental pollution and causing health hazards. The minister directed secretary transport to cancel route permits of those who failed to bring vehicles on the routes after issuance of route permits within a week.

He also directed to review the policy of renewal of fitness certification of public transport vehicles and made it a yearly exercise instead of three years. The minister told the transporters that Sindh Transport Department aims to bring a large number of modern air-conditioned buses in Karachi in couple of years to resolve the longstanding issue of public transport in the city.