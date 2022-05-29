USA, China, UK remain top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during 10 months

ISLAMABAD – The United States remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the ten months of fiscal year (2021-22), followed by China and UK.

Total exports to the USA during July-April (2021-22) were recorded at $5616.739 million against the exports of $4020.901 million during July-April (2020-21), showing a growth of 39.68 percent, according to SBP data. This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2342.526 million against the exports of $1641.283 million during last year, showing an increase of 42.72 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1851.389 million during the months under review against the exports of $1692.370 million, showing growth of 9.39 percent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $1549.641 million against $1216.865 million during last year, showing an increase of 27.34 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1430.797 million against $1246.845 million last year, the data showed. During July-April (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded $1204.618 million against $922.989 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $856.711 million against $631.094 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $939.693 million against the exports of $668.746 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $436.180 million against $828.746 million during last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $720.854 million against $497.556 million, showing growth of 44.87 percent, according to SBP data.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $430.090 million against $361.746 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $589.465 million against $469.392 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $345.606 million during the current year as compared to $401.915 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $328.451 million against $254.288, to Malaysia $357.916 million against $182.300 million. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 27.76 percent in ten months, from $21.016b to $26.852b.