APP

USA, China, UK remain top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during 10 months

ISLAMABAD  – The United States remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the ten months of fiscal year (2021-22), followed by China and UK.
Total exports to the USA during July-April (2021-22) were recorded at $5616.739 million against the exports of $4020.901 million during July-April (2020-21), showing a growth of 39.68 percent, according to SBP data. This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $2342.526 million against the exports of $1641.283 million during last year, showing an increase of 42.72 percent.
UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1851.389 million during the months under review against the exports of $1692.370 million, showing growth of 9.39 percent, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $1549.641 million against $1216.865 million during last year, showing an increase of 27.34 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $1430.797 million against $1246.845 million last year, the data showed. During July-April (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded $1204.618 million against $922.989 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $856.711 million against $631.094 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $939.693 million against the exports of $668.746 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $436.180 million against $828.746 million during last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $720.854 million against $497.556 million, showing growth of 44.87 percent, according to SBP data.
Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $430.090 million against $361.746 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $589.465 million against $469.392 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $345.606 million during the current year as compared to $401.915 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $328.451 million against $254.288, to Malaysia $357.916 million against $182.300 million. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 27.76 percent in ten months, from $21.016b to $26.852b.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

1 of 3,137

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More