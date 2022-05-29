Youm-e-Takbir observed in KP with national spirit

Peshawar – Like all parts of the country, Youm-e-Takbir on Saturday was observed in Peshawar with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests on May 28, at Chaghi in 1998, which made the defence and sovereignty of the country indispensable.

Addressing a function at PML-N Secretariat, the party’s provincial president and Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam Khan, while congratulating the party workers on the eve of Youm-e-Takbir, said that PML-N was the founding party of Pakistan and it had been taking crucial steps to protect the country. He said that PML-N made the defence of the motherland impregnable, so no one could cast an evil eye on the sovereignty of the motherland.

The PM advisor said that 24 years ago, the then prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif set aside the international pressure and made Pakistan a nuclear power after successful atomic explosions at Chaghi, Balochistan on May 28. He also appreciated the dedicated efforts of nuclear scientists especially late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, and others for making the atomic programme a success.

He said that the people of Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rejected the politics of anarchy and turmoil and the country is in dire need of leadership like PM Shehbaz Sharif, he maintained.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said that the flopped ‘Long March’ exposed the real face of the PTI’s corrupt leadership. The brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rejected the PTI after all the promises made by Imran Niazi proved false. Ex-premier Imran Niazi had used the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s resources for personal and political gains and the official helicopter of the KP’s government was used by Imran Niazi for his rally.

The PM advisor concluded that Pakistan could not afford political instability and chaos and that the PML-N coalition government would take the country out of existing challenges.

PML-N Peshawar leader Saeed Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

A cake was also cut to celebrate Youm-e-Takbir during the event.