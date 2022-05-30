2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis Championship commences

LAHORE – The 2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis Championship commenced at the Union Club. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Vice President Muhammad Khalid Rehmani formally inaugurated the championship, which is being sponsored by Pakistan Beverage Limited and organized by Karachi Tennis Association, according to Media Coordinator Ishrat Zehra. In the men’s singles first round, Adnan Khan (CAA) beat Raheel Shabbir 6-2, 6-1, Muhammad Asif (PAF) beat Saad Ahmed 6-1, 6-2. In the U-17 singles first round, Malik Hasnain beat Ayaan Allawala 6-2, 6-2, Dhuraf Das beat Aiman Haris 6-1, 6-1, Haron Arshad beat Bhrrat Muqesh 6-1, 6-1. In the U-15 singles, Dhuraf Das beat Mahd Shehzad 4-2, 4-2. In the U-11 singles round robin, Muhammad Muzzammil Qureshi beat Rohan Das 4-0, 4-0.