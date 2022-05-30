350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

MULTAN – Society for Special Persons (SSP) in collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Pakistan Humanitarian Projects) will distribute 350 wheelchairs and 50 tricycles among differently-abled persons, hailing from seven different districts of south Punjab.

The wheelchairs and tricycles have been prepared specially at Manufacturing unit of SSP, under title of “Made in Pakistan”, said Chairperson Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed while talking to APP here on Sunday.

She remarked that the wheelchairs were being given to the differently-abled persons as per their age, gender, size and other related physical requirement. The teams of SSP visited seven districts including Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Vehari. Every beneficiary has been verified by the team. The wheelchair distribution ceremony will be held on May 30. Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak will be the chief guest in the ceremony, said Zahida.

Foolproof security being ensured at churches: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said on Sunday that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches in order to avoid any untoward incident. According to police sources, as per directives of the city police officers tight security arrangements have been made at all churches of the district. The city police officer Khurram Shahzad Haider was monitoring the arrangements himself. He directed officials to remain alert while performing duties at churches and asked them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities.

The CPO said in a statement that all possible measures were being taken to provide peaceful atmosphere to Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He directed officers concerned to ensure tight security arrangements and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the context.

The police have set up walk through gates at entry points of the churches while lady police has also been deployed there, police sources added.