Our Staff Reporter

8 persons injured in 2 accidents

ATTOCK – Eight persons got injured in two different incidents in Attock on Sunday. In the first incident, seven persons received multiple injuries when three vehicles, they were traveling by, collided with one another vehicle near Sabir Gate Haji Shah in the jurisdiction of Attock police station. Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital Attock. As per the Rescue 1122 sources, the incident took place because of fire and heavy smoke as someone had put grass and bushes on fire on a roadside. In another incident, a 50-year-old woman w/o Miskeen Elahi was shot injured near Baryar in the jurisdiction of Attock Saddar police station. She was also shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock. The condition of all the injured is stated to be stable.

