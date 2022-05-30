APP

AIOU conducts first board meeting for history chair

ISLAMABAD- The first meeting of the Board of Management for the chair “Creating Archives of Intelligentsia of Pakistan” set up recently by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was held yesterday.  Vice Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum highlighted the salient objectives of newly established chair on history.  He said AIOU has set up a chair to record and preserve the oral history on multidisciplinary topics to reconnect our future generation with our history to enhance the pace of ideological and intellectual development. Prof. Dr. Samina Awan who held this chair convened the meeting.  Senior Advisor (PMU) Mohammad Rafique Tahir, Convenor, Iqbal Chair, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Hasan Raza, former DGRS, Inamullah Sheikh, and Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid participated the meeting. Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Haider Malik from Oxford, UK, Prof. Dr. Zahid Munir Amir from Punjab University Lahore, and Prof. Dr. Tahir Kamran from Beaconhouse National University, Lahore attended online.  Prof. Halil Tokar of Istanbul Turkey a board member could not attend due to his travel schedule. Members strategised the long-term targets for the chair including the topics for interviews, an international conference on the Silk Road, along with short term goals of frequent seminars on Oral History at Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar regional campuses of AIOU.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PCJCCI calls for digitalising small industries

Business

Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

Multan

350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

Islamabad

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, ex-PMs  

Business

Supporting small businesses creates positive economic impacts

Business

China makes all out efforts to prop up foreign trade

Business

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

Newspaper

Alby Zalmi win European Cricket Series

Newspaper

Djokovic in French Open last eight, Nadal clash looms

1 of 2,556

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More