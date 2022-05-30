Alby Zalmi win European Cricket Series

LAHORE – Pakistani cricketers made the country and the Zalmi family proud when Alby Zalmi became Champions of European Cricket Series after defeating Bo Trika Club by 20 runs in the final played at Stockholm, Sweden.

In the rain-affected final, Alby Zalmi batted first and scored 94 runs for the loss of four wickets. Ismail Zia (39) with five boundaries and one six and Raheel Khan (20) were the standout batsmen. Mir Afzal bowled a match winning spell and took four key wickets with a hat-trick. Alby Zalmi reached the knockout stage of European Cricket League Series after winning a remarkable eight matches in a row, a release issued by Zalmi spokesman said. Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi congratulated Alby Zalmi and said their brilliant performance made Pakistan and the global Zalmi family proud. He said the overseas Pakistani cricketers shine in European Cricket Series, meaning there is more talent among the youth associated with various clubs. “Overseas Pakistani cricketers of Albi Zalmi Club (part of Global Zalmi) made the country proud,” Javed Afridi added.