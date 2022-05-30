All eyes on 20 turncoats’ constituencies as ECP sets July 17 for by-polls

ISLAMABAD – All eyes are set on the 20 turncoats’ constituencies in the Punjab as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced July 17 for the by-polls.

The 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly had fallen vacant after de-notification of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs. People will take part in the by-elections in 14 districts of Punjab to choose their representatives again for the Provincial Assembly of Punjab with political observers, media and public at large showing special interest in the results. PTI lawmakers had already submitted their resignations from the National Assembly in protest against the ‘regime change’, and it was not an easy decision for the party to contest the by-elections especially when it is striving for early elections. However, the PTI decided not to give political space to the opponents, according to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice chairman of the party.

As many as 25 PTI MPAs including 5 elected on the reserved seats had voted in favour of Hamza Shehbaz against party decision as the House elected new chief minister for the province some weeks back. The PTI had filed references against 20 of its MPAs under Article 63-A of the Constitution for de-seating them. Some of the ‘turncoats’ had won the 2018 election with a comfortable margin of victory. However, public sentiment about the turncoats seems to have changed and so is the situation in their constituencies. Anyhow the election results would suggest if turncoats have any acceptability in the political system of the country.

Award of tickets by the PTI would be even more interesting with PPP having no share in the pie. It is likely that the turncoats get the PML-N tickets and on the other hand, the PTI will have to find new faces and they would most likely prefer the runners-up of the 2018 general election. On Sunday, the PTI also sought applications for the party tickets for these constituencies.

| Award of PTI tickets will be even more interesting as turncoats are likely to get PML-N tickets

The results of the 2018 general election suggest that Raja Sagheer Ahmed (PP-7 Rawalpindi-II), as an independent candidate, had got 44287 votes to beat candidates of both the PML-N and PTI but with a thin margin of victory. PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Ali of the PML-N got 42382 votes while PTI’s Ghulam Murtaza Satti got 40332 votes to remain runner up and third in the contest respectively. Later, Raja Sagheer joined the PTI.

Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha (PP-83 Khushab-II) as an independent candidate got 68959 votes to defeat Muhammad Asif Malik of the PML-N who could get 47684 votes. PTI’s Ghulam Asghar Khan could get 8517 votes only. Saeed Akbar Khan (PP-90 Bhakkar-II), as an independent candidate got 59350 votes to defeat Irfan Ullah Khan Niazi of the PML-N who got 44915 votes. PTI’s Ehsan Ullah Khan could get 12994 votes only. Muhammad Ajmal (PP-97 Faisalabad-I), as an independent candidate got 42273 votes to defeat Ali Afzal Sahi of the PTI who secured 37932 votes. Azad Ali Tabassum of the PML-N got 35298 votes to remain third in the contest. Abdul Aleem Khan (PP-158 Lahore-XV) of the PTI got 52299 votes while Rana Ahsan of the PML-N got 45228 votes. Nazir Ahmed Chohan (PP-167 Lahore-XXIV) of the PTI got 40704 votes to defeat Mian Muhammad Saleem of the PML-N who bagged 38463 votes.

Similarly, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain (PP-170 Lahore-XXVII) of the PTI got 25180 votes and defeated Imran Javaid of the PML-N who bagged 20730 votes. Malik Nauman Langrial (PP-202 Sahiwal-VII) of the PTI got 57190 votes and defeated Shahid Munir of the PML-N who bagged 44196 votes. Muhammad Salman (PP-217 Multan-VII), as an independent candidate got 35294 votes and defeated Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the PTI who got 31716 votes. PML-N’s Tasneem Kousar got 21618 votes to remain third in the contest. Zawar Hussain Warraich (PP-224 Lodhran-I) of the PTI got 60482 votes and defeated Muhammad Amir Iqbal of the PML-N who got 48211 votes. Nazir Ahmed Khan (PP-228 Lodhran-V) of the PTI got 43169 votes while PML-N’s Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din got 39731 votes. Fida Hussain (PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I), as an independent candidate, got 56411 votes to defeat PTI’s Muhammad Tariq Usman who secured 47630 votes. Zahra Batool (PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V) of the PTI got 27752 votes and defeated an independent candidate Syed Haroon Ahmad who got 18853 votes. Muhammad Tahir (PP-282 Layyah-III), as an independent candidate got 37607 votes while Qaisar Abbas Khan of the PTI got 26992 votes. PML-N’s Muhammad Riaz got 25556 votes to remain third in the contest. Malik Asad Ali (PP-168 Lahore-XXV) was elected as Member Provincial Assembly of the Punjab on the PTI ticket in the bye-elections held on December 13, 2018 against the seat that fell vacant after resignation tendered by Khawaja Saad Rafique on being elected as Member National Assembly.

Furthermore, Muhammad Sabtain Raza (PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI) of the PTI got 36009 votes and defeated an independent candidate Rasool Bukhsh Khan who got 24269 votes. Another independent candidate Malik Abdul Aziz got 22131 votes to remain third in the contest. Javeed Akhtar (PP-287 Dera Ghazi Khan-III) of the PTI got 42593 votes and defeated an independent candidate Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa who bagged 33695 votes. Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa (PP-288 D G Khan-IV), as an independent candidate, got 39396 votes and defeated Sardar Muhammad Saifuddin of the PTI who bagged 30132 votes. Mian Khalid Mahmood (PP-140 (Sheikhupura-VI) of the PTI got 32862 votes to defeat an independent candidate Yasir Iqbal who got 26029 votes. Tayyab Rashid, yet another independent candidate got 22629 votes to remain third in the contest. Mehar Muhammad Aslam (PP-127 Jhang-IV), as an independent candidate got 27399 votes and defeated PTI’s Mehar Muhammad Nawaz who took 26609 votes. Faisal Hayat (PP-125 Jhang-II), as an independent candidate got 50913 votes and defeated Mian Muhammad Azam of the PTI who took 38461 votes. All the independents had later joined the PTI.