Australia unveils bumper summer schedule as COVID recovery continues

Teams from six nations will tour Australia during the country s busiest ever summer after Cricket Australia announced a packed calendar as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The schedule, which includes Australia s hosting of the Twenty20 World Cup, contains more days of international cricket than ever before but has raised concerns in South Africa over clashes with the country s new national T20 league.

Cricket South Africa have asked the Australians to reschedule a three-match One-Day International series slated to be held from Jan. 12 to 17 next year.

“We have had a recent request from Cricket South Africa to reconsider the dates of the three games, but have been unable to find alternative dates as yet,” Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley said.

“After two years of being impacted by the pandemic, the 2022-23 home summer will be an especially busy one for the Australian men s team as we honour our commitments.”

The South Africans are also due to face Pat Cummins test team in a three-match series in December and January, the first time since 2008 the Proteas have played in the Boxing Day and New Year tests.

The schedule also includes Australia s hosting of the T20 World Cup in October and November, when Aaron Finch s team will look to defend the title won last year in the United Arab Emirates.

Finch s side will face Zimbabwe, New Zealand, the West Indies and England in preparation for the T20 World Cup, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series against England.

Perth, where test cricket has not been played since 2019, will host the opening Test of the summer from Nov. 30 when the West Indies visit for a two-test series.

Pakistan are also due to visit Australia for a limited-overs series which sees the nations face off three times in ODIs from Jan. 16 to 21 before three T20 clashes between Jan. 24 and 29.

