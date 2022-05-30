Bahria Club breeze into NBP Cup Basketball final 

LAHORE – Bahria Basketball Club District East outpaced Falcon Basketball Club District South by 54-44 in the second semifinal to breeze into the final of the 14th NBP Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. According to Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Aun Akram of the winning club was man of the match with 15 baskets while Ali Hassan scored 14 and Zunair Ali 13 baskets. Shabbir brothers, Ali Shabbir and Umair Shabbir, played well for the losing club and contributed with 15 and 12 baskets respectively while Sabih Azhar scored 10 baskets. The referees were Amir Shareef, Zahid Malik and Zafar Iqbal while the technical officials were Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed and Tariq Hussain. The final will be played between Bahria Club and Karachi Basketball Club on June 4, 2022.