Staff Reporter

Bahria Club breeze into NBP Cup Basketball final 

LAHORE – Bahria Basketball Club District East outpaced Falcon Basketball Club District South by 54-44 in the second semifinal to breeze into the final of the 14th NBP Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. According to Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Aun Akram of the winning club was man of the match with 15 baskets while Ali Hassan scored 14 and Zunair Ali 13 baskets. Shabbir brothers, Ali Shabbir and Umair Shabbir, played well for the losing club and contributed with 15 and 12 baskets respectively while Sabih Azhar scored 10 baskets. The referees were Amir Shareef, Zahid Malik and Zafar Iqbal while the technical officials were Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed and Tariq Hussain. The final will be played between Bahria Club and Karachi Basketball Club on June 4, 2022.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Pacific ‘very positive’ on Australian re-engagement: PM

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

Newspaper

Alby Zalmi win European Cricket Series

Newspaper

Djokovic in French Open last eight, Nadal clash looms

Newspaper

Monaco Grand Prix starts after long rain delay

Entertainment

Final touches as English village prepares four-day Jubilee party

Newspaper

2nd Gatorade Trophy Tennis Championship commences

Newspaper

Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series starts from June 1 in Karachi

Entertainment

Harry Styles teams up with Everytown to ‘end gun violence’ on upcoming tour

Entertainment

Actress Patricia Brake dies aged 79 after long illness

1 of 2,921

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More