Our Staff Reporter

Collective efforts needed to prevent diarrhea, says Commissioner

LAHORE – World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Head Dr Palitha Mahipala called on Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis at his office here on Sunday. The Commissioner apprised the WHO chief regarding steps taken to control diarrhea, saying that collective efforts were need to prevent diarrhea and on the special directives of chief minister Punjab, all the departments concerned were immediately mobilized. He said, “We are thankful to all the support of WHO in helping us providing best health facilities to people.” Dr Palitha Mahipala said,

WHO Country Head discusses steps to control disease

“I was pleasantly surprised to see timely and excellent response on diarrhea.” He added due to the strategy only 20 confirm cases were reported in Lahore division. If action had not been taken in time, there would have been more cases, Dr Palitha said and adding that WHO will establish eight new special diarrhea testing laboratories for people of Punjab.

 

 

