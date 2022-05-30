Dacoits gang busted

SARGODHA – Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession. SHO Bhalwal Sadr police station SI Nazeer Ahmed traced the outlaws and arrested Saqlain (ring leader), Mohsin and Bilal besides recovering three motorcycles, Rs 80,000 in cash and three pistols 30 bore from them. The gangsters were wanted by police in eight cases of bike-snatching and three of robbery. DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the raiding police team.

Three held with contraband

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession. The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested three accused identified as Aqeel, Ikraam and Hassan and recovered 70 liter liquor and 2 pistols from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.