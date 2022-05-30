APP

Dacoits gang busted

SARGODHA    –   Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.  SHO Bhalwal Sadr police station SI Nazeer Ahmed traced the outlaws and arrested Saqlain (ring leader), Mohsin and Bilal besides recovering three motorcycles, Rs 80,000 in cash and three pistols 30 bore from them. The gangsters were wanted by police in eight cases of bike-snatching and three of robbery. DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the raiding police team.

Three held with contraband

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.   The teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested three accused identified as Aqeel, Ikraam and Hassan and recovered 70 liter liquor and 2 pistols from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

CM Murad, World Bank agree to accelerate 21-km Yellow Line BRT project

National

Commissioner Bahawalpur visits IUB

Karachi

Wahab directs to meet revenue targets by end of financial year

Karachi

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122 service with 50 ambulances in city

International

Uvalde lays first school shooting victims to rest

National

PFFF stages protest rally against water scarcity in Indus River

Karachi

US broadcaster Raheela Firdous honored at Arts Council

National

CTD arrests terrorist involved in Railway track blasts

National

Master plan of New Peshawar Valley housing project approved

International

Russian troops take ‘control’ in part of key city as oil embargo agreed

1 of 8,848

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More