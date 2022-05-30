Agencies

DC for vaccination of animals against LSD

VEHARI    –    Deputy Commissioner Rafique Ahsan directed Livestock Department to vaccinate animals against the deadly Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), across the district. According to official sources, there is a risk of spread deadly disease “Lumpy Skin Disease” in animals. It is feared that the diseased can appear in the region. In recent past this disease also appeared in Karachi. Most of the animals in Karachi were brought from different markets including Punjab for buying and selling.

The district administration issued instruction to contact cattle farmers and start vaccination in order to prevent losses.

