De-seated MPAs decide to file appeal in SC

The 25 dissident MPAs (Member Provincial Assembly) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for voting for the PML-N candidate, Hamza Shehbaz, against party directions during the election for the Punjab chief minister, have decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against the ECP decision.

The dissident members of PTI who were de-seated from Punjab Assembly have completed the consultation process to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. The de-seated MPAs have finalized the appeal in consultation with their legal team.

According to sources, the de-seated MPAs will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the ECP decision in the next 48 hours. These members have also decided to participate in the by-election along with filing an appeal in the Supreme Court.