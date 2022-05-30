News Desk

De-seated MPAs decide to file appeal in SC

The 25 dissident MPAs (Member Provincial Assembly) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for voting for the PML-N candidate, Hamza Shehbaz, against party directions during the election for the Punjab chief minister, have decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) against the ECP decision.

The dissident members of PTI who were de-seated from Punjab Assembly have completed the consultation process to file an appeal in the Supreme Court. The de-seated MPAs have finalized the appeal in consultation with their legal team.

According to sources, the de-seated MPAs will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the ECP decision in the next 48 hours. These members have also decided to participate in the by-election along with filing an appeal in the Supreme Court.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

CTD arrests two accused from Sukkur

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 48 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Pakistan delegation reaches India for talks on water dispute

National

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

National

Peshawar: Two injured in Yaka Toot blast

Karachi

Nor Zardari neither Imran deny audio leak: Sindh CM

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz summons urgent meeting over food price hike

Karachi

Rs11.5 million looted from PSX member’s house in Karachi

Islamabad

Hamza submits written reply on petitions against Punjab CM election

National

Unofficial results: Independents lead in Balochistan LG polls

1 of 8,274

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More