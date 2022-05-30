Decreased HEC Funding

As a consequence of the Finance Ministry’s decision to slash the budget for higher education to Rs.30 billion, it seems as though the survival of countless public universities may be under question. The education sector already constitutes only 0.14 percent of the GDP and this new allocation—a 45 percent cut in comparison to the current year’s allocation of Rs.66.25 billion—is bound to cause difficulties in routine operations like the payment of salaries and pensions. Furthermore, it also underscores the importance of education as a right and a tool for future development. Surely the government must reconsider its neglectful ways and propose an allocation that is more reflective of the ongoing crisis in the education sector.

Initially, the rationalised demand was set at Rs.104.983 billion and this was believed to be the bare minimum that would be needed by universities to resume functions and not close their doors. Given that the government is deciding to allocate less than half of this request, one can expect opportunities to pursue higher education to become severely limited as most universities will barely survive financially. It is predicted that they will not be able to keep up with salary payments, pensions and may not be able to afford daily operational costs like that of electricity. This is a phenomenon that will be experienced by all provinces, especially Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which solely relies on grants from the center of education for the survival of its institutions.

The aftermath of this is one that will only be endured by the youth of the country. In all likelihood, if the education budget keeps shrinking at the current rates, then avenues through which specialised education can be pursued will be severely depleted. This means that the country is less likely to nurture local talent or provide the youth with the tools needed to become productive members of the society in the future.

Access to education is a basic right and the government must remain true to its responsibilities for the sake of the country’s survival. This is the central theme of the protests that have been promised by heads of universities in response to the budget cut and the hope is that their legitimate grievances do not fall upon deaf ears.