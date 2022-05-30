Agencies

Democracy strengthened with LG elections in Balochistan: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said democracy was strengthened with the local government elections in Balochistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “With LG elections in Balochistan, democracy stands strengthened.”

“People’s active participation in polls shows their trust in state institutions to provide security & ensure smooth conduct of polls. I admire law enforcement agencies for their role. Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.

