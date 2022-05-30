Agencies

Distillery unearthed, drug dealer held

MUZAFFARGARH   –   Khangarh police unearthed a distillery and arrested a drug dealer during a crackdown launched here on Sunday. According to police sources, Khangarh police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Hameed Mahra launched crackdown against drug peddler and unearthed a distillery during a raid at Mouza Kothela. The police team arrested a notorious drug dealer Nadir s/o Laal and recovered 270 litre liquor, empty bottles, fake labels and other material from his possession. Case has been registered against the arrested criminal, the SHO said and added that crackdown would continue on daily basis against the drug peddlers.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PCJCCI calls for digitalising small industries

Business

Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

Multan

350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

Islamabad

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, ex-PMs  

Business

Supporting small businesses creates positive economic impacts

Business

China makes all out efforts to prop up foreign trade

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

Business

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

Newspaper

Alby Zalmi win European Cricket Series

Newspaper

Djokovic in French Open last eight, Nadal clash looms

1 of 8,824

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More