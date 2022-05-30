Agencies

Downpours in Brazil leave at least 34 dead

Brasília -At least 34 people were killed Sunday in Brazil by heavy rain that for days has lashed the metropolitan region of Recife, capital of northeastern Pernambuco state, authorities said. “In the last 24 hours, 28 deaths have been recorded,” the Civil Defense said in a statement. The most dramatic event occurred in the early morning when 19 people died in a major landslide in the Jardim Monteverde community, on the border between Recife and the municipality of Jaboatao dos Guararapes.

 

