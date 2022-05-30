Evolving political situation: Ban or boom?

The current political scenario in Pakistan is disturbing and has kept the public in a state of hypertension. The political parties and their supporters are highly charged and blaming each other for being traitors, incompetent and imposed. The economy is badly affected and direct investment has taken a nose dive. It is being feared that we may become defaulters and soon shall not be able to import wheat and oil. IMF and other financial institutions are reluctantly helping Pakistan; however, with a heavy cost directly impacting the poor segment of society. Political leadership has relegated the wellbeing of their voters in favor of their vested political interests.

Had the recent long march by PTI not culminated peacefully, it would have severely impacted Pakistan’s economy due to a destabilised political environment. For the sake of Pakistan’s internal stability, military leadership again had to play a positive role as an apolitical arbitrator in bringing both sides on talking terms amid PTI’s long march without suggesting any solution to the political stalemate. Now, it is up to the political parties’ leadership to decide Pakistan’s fate for which they are expected to look beyond political interests and decide on the charter of economy. Why should the IMF and other friendly countries invest in Pakistan when they are skeptical about its political stability?

Remaining apolitical doesn’t mean neutrality. Constitutionally, the armed forces have to support the incumbent political government in governance while focusing on security and national interests. They cannot refuse the head of the government. It was none but General Bajwa’s magnanimity that he requested the political rivals engaged in war of words to give Pakistan a brake for the sake of people to sit on the table and engage. Let’s not give the enemy a chance to take advantage of internal stability. Due to the declared and firm apolitical approach of the military leadership, for the first time in Pakistan, the political parties are left on their own to project their political strength. The armed forces leadership had enough of listening to different acronyms like khaaai makhlooq, selectors, umpire, neutrals and establishment. The armed forces in the past have been facilitating political parties to reach a common ground on important national issues as the internal stability is as

important as the stability on borders. However, unfortunately the military leadership’s facilitation efforts have been negatively used by the political leadership and even did not hesitate to blame them both discreetly and openly to cover up their inefficiencies and misdoings. Enough was enough and the armed forces leadership decided to adopt an apolitical approach.

It is quite a depressive political situation for our country, yet I am optimistic for a better future ahead. Being optimistic about the current political crises appears to be strange. The current turmoil in Pakistan’s political history is worse than ever and unprecedented. Being pragmatically optimist, I see a lot to celebrate in times to come with regard to the political autonomy in Pakistan. Whatever is happening on the political front is the start of a new normal. Pakistan is all set to takeoff in every dimension needed by an ideal nation state. Let’s identify the optimistic perspectives of current political turmoil one by one.

First, the political cognizance among the masses will soon be a new normal. It has already started taking roots. The people of Pakistan are now more aware of their constructive role in terms of deciding the course of Pakistan’s political future. Democracy is stemming solid in our society and people’s power is booming. Back or close door politics is no more an acceptable practice and the political system is getting close to maturity. People are getting conscious enough to elect their political leadership based on the criteria of loyalty, fairness, competence and education.

Second, politicians’ sincerity to their voters shall dominate. Politicians shall remain conscience that changing their political affiliations will no more be a norm especially after the ruling of Pakistan’s Supreme Court which has banned the floor crossing.

Third, politics would earn respect and shed away the impression of the profession of corrupts. Politicians shall not be able to hoodwink their voters. The tendency of making false or exaggerated claims to win elections shall fade away as people won’t spare them in case they practice hypocrisy. Moreover, the political parties will be compelled to restructure their manifesto based on people’s interests at domestic and international levels. Terminologies like electable will not depend on cast, creed or money but the talent and sincerity with Pakistan.

Fourth, fair and unbiased accountability will be become the norm. Besides the structured accountability process through institutions, people shall themselves look after the judicious use of their taxes paid to the government. The common trended politicians’ malpractices of using tax payers’ money for their personal or families’ comfort will be openly questioned and thus corruption and misuse of national exchequer saved. This shall pave the way for common people to get into the parliament at various levels who are from masses and know the real problems. People have also realised that a hung parliament is of no use less there is an indigenous majority with the government. People, thus for their future, shall ensure electing political parties having people friendly manifestos with simple majority.

Fifth, Pakistan’s institutions inter-alia police, FIA, NAB, judiciary and bureaucracy will no more be conscious of political pressures. They will be free to perform their duties as per their mandate and jurisdictions. Unfortunately, corruption in the bureaucratic system is encouraged by the politicians for their vested interests. Promotions and postings are based on likes and dislikes. Once true people’s rule is in place, postings, promotions and career growth will be strictly on merit like the armed forces of Pakistan where merit is the only criteria for rising in the ranks.

Sixth, people’s involvement down to the grass root level will stop the military taking from over the country, which has been a practice in the past. People standing for their political and democratic rights will not let the corrupt politicians to create conditions for the military rule.

All above narrated scenarios can only see the daylight provided the people desire it. Only a continued and resilient follow up to the current political awareness can lead Pakistan to a better future. Individualism has to be relegated in favor of inclusiveness and collective goals will have to be preferred over personal and localised ones. Only time will decide that the political evolution in Pakistan was a ban or boon.