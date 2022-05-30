Exports of information technology sector crossed $2.25b mark: Amin-ul-Haque

Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul- Haque says exports of information technology sector have crossed two point two-five billion dollars.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Monday, he said all facilities are being provided for start-ups in the country.

Amin-ul- Haque said that the Ministry of Information Technology is taking effective measures to persuade various local and foreign companies for start-ups in Pakistan. He informed that a five percent increase has been witnessed for investment in start-ups.