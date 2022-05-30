Fawad criticizes courts for keeping mum over insult of women during long march

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry asked why the court wasn’t opened in the middle of the night when women were insulted during along.

Addressing Lawyers Convention in Peshawar on Monday, he said that the imported government does not even care about the constitution.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the unconstitutional government of Hamza Shahbaz has been formed in Punjab and he is the chief minister of the minority, adding that an imported government wouldn’t be allowed to make decisions for Pakistan.

Turning his attention toward the judiciary, the former minister if the courts would open at the midnight in violation of the constitution, they would face criticism. He said despite the passage of 10 days, the reserved seats have not been notified yet.

“I ask the judiciary whether the manner in which the protest was suppressed is right, adding that we are not extremists and if the message being given to the political parties to form a militant wing before the protest,” he said.