First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

BEIJING – The first shipment of Pakistani mangoes of the present season arrived last night in Kunming, capital city of China’s South-Western Yunnan province, said Adnan Hafeez, Director of Imperial Ventures (Pvt) Ltd.

The shipment comprising 2.3 tonnes of “Sindhri” variety was transported via air cargo from Pakistan to China, he told media here on Sunday. The Pakistani “king of fruits” will be sold in the market after custom clearance and necessary certifications by the relevant Chinese authorities, he added. Adnan said that quality control is the keyword of this year’s mango export. This time, half of mango will be sent to Chinese wholesalers and retailers as samples.

“We have already got connected with some big supermarkets and e-commerce platforms in China, including Walmart, JD.com and FreshHema. “The Farm’s Choic” an indigenous premium fruit brand operation by Imperial Ventures Private Limited has been extensively working on promotion and marketing of Pakistani Mango in China since last six years and has seen positive growth trend. He said, this year, the expected export of mangoes from Pakistan to China is set to touch 100 tonnes which is almost 100 percent increase from last year but the recent wave of COVID-19 pandemic in China could affect the outcome. “Considering China’s large population, I believe that China will be one of the largest markets for Pakistan’s mango in the coming five to ten years. I will work continuously to explore the Chinese market,” he added. Adnan looks forward to all relevant departments to provide close coordination and all possible support to increase export of mango to China. To a question, he said that many Chinese people prefer mangoes imported from South Asian counties especially Pakistan because of its pulp and taste. The Chinese consumers have also an emotional attachment to the Pakistani products including mangoes in wake of the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China, he added.