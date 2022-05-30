Hamza submits written reply on petitions against Punjab CM election

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday has submitted a written reply to Lahore High Court (LHC) on the petitions against the Chief Minister election, he also requested to dismiss the petitions with a fine.

CM Hamza submitted a 16-page reply through his lawyer Khalid Ishaq according to which the Punjab CM elction held in accordance with the constitution and law in the light of the orders of the High Court.

The election for the Chief Minister of Punjab has taken place before the interpretation of 63-A of the Supreme Court and according to the law, the interpretation of the apex court will not affect the Punjab CM election.

The reply further stated that the investigation related to the election by the former governor was illegal and the Secretary Assembly also has no authority to inquire into the election.