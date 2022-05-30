800 drug addicts were detained by the Peshawar Administration as part of the Drugs Free Peshawar Campaign and 25 percent of them were reported to be Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) positive. This speaks to the larger epidemic that continues to thrive underground in Pakistan, not getting the attention it deserves from the authorities or the media; until now.

It is good to see that the provincial government has promised to take action and provide rehabilitation facilities to incorporate these individuals back into society at some point. In the midst of this, our focus must remain on ensuring that focus remains away from ostracisation and towards providing help for such victims.

Pakistan is the second-largest country in South Asia when it comes to the HIV epidemic as over 200,000 adults and children continue to live with the virus according to the National AIDS programme and the UNAIDS. It has remained an issue because the disease is rarely spoken about and is often considered to be a taboo, resulting in those who contract it being excluded from society altogether. This is why the decision for the provincial government to go above and beyond to facilitate the patients is commendable because it is a testament to the human-centric approach being taken which, instead of attributing blame, goes upon providing rehabilitation facilities instead. It will be all too easy to say that these individuals were at fault themselves for dabbling in drugs but the reality is that they are victims of the system as well.

For now, the government has decided to shift all patients to government-run and private rehabilitation centers where the process of detoxification will begin and the treatment will start shortly after. It has been promised that all expenses will be borne by the authorities and that those who wish to get treated themselves should approach government hospitals where the medicines needed to combat the virus are freely available. This seems to be a good response to the situation considering the government’s resource constraints and the hope is that this approach continues in the future.