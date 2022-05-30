IESCO’s mismanagement and incompetence

The plan to build a separate feeder for the city to address the growing problems of power tripping and load in the city of Daultala failed due to the incompetence and mismanagement of IESCO officials. On paper, the project was completed a year ago, but in reality, more than 20 percent of the work remains to be done. Ignored by IESCO construction and IESCO operations, this huge project has gone unnoticed by consumers instead of meeting its targets. It should be noted that this project has cost a whopping Rs. 27.5 million.

Instead of building a city feeder, the city has been connected to three different feeders, adding to the power problems. Disregarding the rules and regulations of the project, ISCO officials have connected only the middle population of the city to the city feeder.

While the northern population of the city is connected to the Ahdi feeder and the southern population to the Dera Muslim feeder. Both the feeders are spread over a wide area, they have a lot of load and line faults due to which power outages have increased. The Chief Executive Officer of IESCO should immediately take notice of this mismanagement and incompetence and rectify the situation.

QASIM ALI QASIM,

Rawalpindi.

