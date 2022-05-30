AgenciesSTAFF REPORT

Imran claims govt is ‘going to recognise Israel’

CHARSADDA – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Sunday that peaceful protest was the democratic right of political parties. Addressing a convention of party workers here, he claimed that the people of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Islamabad had largely participated in the protest march. He said Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and strictly adhering to it is guarantee for progress and development.

Imran said that independent foreign policy was imperative for speedy progress of Pakistan. Imran said he visited Russia because of 30pc cheap petroleum products.

The PTI leader also lashed out at the incumbent coalition government and alleged that it was going to recognise Israel. “This government will strike a deal with India to sell the people of Kashmir, and to top it off, they are also going to accept Israel,” he said while addressing the PTI workers’ convention in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI Chairman says independent foreign policy imperative for speedy progress

Berating the coalition government, Khan said that while it “conspired” with the Americans to remove him from power, the people of Pakistan would never accept an “imported government” that has been imposed on them. “We will not accept these thieves and slaves of the United States,” he said, adding that the PTI was fighting the real war of liberation against those who “robbed the country.”

 

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Member of National Assembly Sultan Muhammad Khan also addressed the participants.

