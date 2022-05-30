Labour rates fixed in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD – The government has fixed labour rates for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers in Faisalabad division.

A spokesman for the divisional administration said in a statement on Sunday that unskilled workers would get minimum daily wages of Rs 777 in Faisalabad, whereas this rate would be Rs 769 per day in other districts of the division including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

Similarly, labour rate for semi-skilled workers in Faisalabad would be Rs 808 per day, whereas it would be Rs 783 daily in other districts of the division. The daily labour rate for skilled worker would be Rs 887 in Faisalabad and Rs 858 in other districts, he added.

He said that monthly labour rates for unskilled workers in Faisalabad would be Rs 20,200 while it would be Rs.20,000 per month in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot. The monthly labour rates for semi-skilled workers in Faisalabad would be Rs 20,500, whereas it would be Rs 20,250 per month in other district of the division. Monthly labour rate for skilled workers in Faisalabad district would be Rs 21,000, while this rate would be Rs 20,250 per month in Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain directed deputy commissioners of all four districts to ensure implementation of the labour rates, spokesman added.

Comprehensive strategy evolved to provide quality service

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf said that comprehensive strategy had been evolved to improve performance of the government departments in order to provide quality service and maximum relief to the masses.

Briefing the local parliamentarians on Sunday, he said that people of Faisalabad were facing acute shortage of potable drinking water.

In this connection, he requested the parliamentarians to play their effective role to redress this issue on priority basis. He also briefed them about ongoing development schemes under District Development Program-II and Annual Development Program.

He said that effective measures were imperative to improve performance of all government departments so that people’s problems could be resolved on priority basis.

Among the parliamentarians include Chaudhry Shehbaz Baber, Ali Gohar Baloch, Mian Tahir Jameel, Rana Ali Abbas, Shafique Gujjar, Rao Kashif Raheem, Safdar Shakir, Mian Ajmal Asif, Faqir Hussain Dogar, Jaffar Ali Hocha, Rana Shoaib Idrees and others participated in the briefing.

Man’s body found from canal

The body of a man was found from a canal in the area of Khurarianwala police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a man aged around 25 years floating in Rakh branch canal near Gattwala and informed the rescuers.

Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police, who dispatched it to mortuary while further investigation was under way for identification of the ill-fated man, he added.

85,000 flour bags being supplied in Faisalabad

District Food Controller Waqar Yousuf Sunday said that 85,000 flour bags of 10-kilogram (kg) weight were being supplied to 1,000 grocery stores in Faisalabad on daily basis.

He said that the government had fixed Rs 490 for 10-kg bag rate, and Rs 980 for 20-kg bag. The officers were regularly visiting the markets and ensuring availability of flour bags on fixed prices.