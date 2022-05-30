Our Staff Reporter

LG elections remain satisfactory due to effective steps: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA – Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentarians Caucus Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that during Local Government (LG) elections, 132 women were directly participating in the election process on general seats for the first time in the province.

She expressed these views in a statement issued on Sunday.

She said that the overall situation in the constituencies remained satisfactory due to effective measures taken by the provincial government to restore peace.

She said that the people cast their votes with satisfaction in a conducive environment, the police and the administration of all the districts played an active role in the peaceful conduct of the local body elections for which they deserved credit.

She said that the majority of the people cast their votes enthusiastically in spite of the extreme temperatures in hot areas including Sibi, Kachhi, Jaffarabad, and Naseerabad.

Dr. Rababa Khan Baledi said that the provincial government has ensured timely and peaceful conduct of elections through timely release of necessary funds for local body elections and better management strategy.

She appreciated the services of civil society organizations, including the Women’s Foundation, which campaigned for the effective representation of women in the local body elections.

Dr. Rubaba Buledi hoped that all stakeholders in civil society and the government would work for the full participation of women in democratic institutions. The continuity of consultative and participatory initiatives will continue in the future, she concluded.

 

