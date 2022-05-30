APP

Man caught stealing electricity

SIALKOT   –   A man was caught pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district.

On a report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) of Gujran Electric Power Company (Gepco), the Sambrial police conducted a raid in Hameed Colony and caught one Luqman red-handed pilfering electricity from the main transmission line. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Man injured in road accident

A 19-year-old man, identified as Ansar, was injured seriously in a collision between two motorcycles near NADRA [National Database and Registration Authority] office in Pasrur. According to Rescue-1122, timely action was taken on receiving information about the accident and first aid was provided to the injured. Later on, he was shifted to a local hospital.

