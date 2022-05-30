Our Staff Reporter

Manzor Wasan blames IRSA for water scarcity in Sindh

KARACHI   –  Sindh Agriculture adviser Manzoor Wasan on Sunday stated that the provincial government was gravely concerned about the water shortage in the province. Manzoor Wasan, in his statement, accused Punjab of stealing Sindh’s water with the help of IRSA. They wanted to turn Sindh into a desert by stopping its due share of water, he added.

Sindh’s advisor said water shortage in the province had reached an alarming level of 53pc. He further said that the water level at Chashma and Taunsa Barrages had dropped to 40,000 cusecs.

After agriculture and drinking water, it is now feared that water supply to industries may be affected, he said and added that due to acute water shortage, crops of cotton and sugarcane had been damaged.

 Wasan asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the matter and ensure the provision of a due share of water to Sindh. Earlier, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that the water situation in the country will improve by June 30.

Addressing the floor of the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said Sindh was facing an acute shortage of water and hoped that situation would improve by June 30. He further said the shortage in water would also be shared with the provinces accordingly. Shah said we have to be united in this tough situation as the country faced the water crisis in 1951 too.

