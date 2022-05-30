News Desk

Military awards conferred on kin of martyrs, serving military officers

An investiture ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards on next to kin of martyrs and serving military officers to acknowledge their gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices during service.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was the chief guest on the occasion.

As many as 43 kins of martyrs received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to two officers, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) to 15 officers.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of Kashmiris by Indian troops in IIOJK

National

PM to pay three-day official visit to Turkey on Tuesday

National

Punjab CM directs to ensure supply of flour at lower prices

National

Fawad criticizes courts for keeping mum over insult of women during long march

National

PM takes stern notice of increase in flour prices

National

We want protection from SC for long march: Imran Khan

National

President Alvi appoints two ECP members from Punjab, KP

Karachi

CTD arrests two accused from Sukkur

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 48 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Pakistan delegation reaches India for talks on water dispute

1 of 8,275

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More