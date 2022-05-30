Military awards conferred on kin of martyrs, serving military officers

An investiture ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar to confer military awards on next to kin of martyrs and serving military officers to acknowledge their gallantry acts, devotion and sacrifices during service.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was the chief guest on the occasion.

As many as 43 kins of martyrs received Tamgha-e-Basalat while Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to two officers, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military) to 15 officers.