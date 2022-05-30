Our Staff Reporter

Mother of five tortured to death by husband in Lahore

LAHORE – A woman, mother of five, was tortured to death by her husband in Manga Mandi, on Sunday. As per details, accused Babar used to subject his wife Rabia to torture on petty domestic rows. Rabia who was mother of five and was severely beaten up by her husband on the day of the incident, breathed her last and died. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana took notice of the woman’s killing and sought report from the SSP Cantt. The CCPO said that police would use all resources to arrest the fleeing accused. He further said if torture proved in medical report of the deceased then legal proceedings would be initiated.

 

