APP

NHMP launches road safety programmes for motorists

Dera ismail khan   –   National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Sunday launched road safety programmes by setting up a mobile education unit at Islamabad-Dera Motorway M-14 with an aim to create awareness among travellers and transporters regarding traffic laws.

Briefing the media persons here at Yarik Toll Plaza, NHA officer Sajjad Aheer said that the road safety programmes have been launched on the directives of Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood for educating general public regarding importance of road safety laws.

He said these programmes were scheduled to be held through holding of workshops, awareness seminars at educational institutions and would be broadcast on FM-91.

 DIG Motorway Police Mazharul Haq Kakakhel would supervise these road safety programmes, he informed.

On the occasion, the officials of NHA police distributed pamphlets depicting road safety rules and principles about adopting precautionary measures during travelling.

More Stories
National

Police arrest another suspect in Jazlan murder case

Business

PCJCCI calls for digitalising small industries

Business

Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

Multan

350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

Islamabad

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, ex-PMs  

Business

Supporting small businesses creates positive economic impacts

Business

China makes all out efforts to prop up foreign trade

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

Business

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

Newspaper

Alby Zalmi win European Cricket Series

1 of 9,345

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More