Staff Reporter

No respite amid sizzling heat as load-shedding grips country

LAHORE – Amid sizzling hot weather, power outages have severely hit Pakistan as the country have been suffering up to 12 hours of power load-shedding. All urban centers, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with load-shedding and situation in rural areas of the country is even worse. Sources have said that power shortfall risen to over 5,500 MW as 19,465MW power is being generated compared to demand of 25,997MW.

The prolonged load-shedding has increased the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is being scorched by high temperatures with dry weather expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and upper Sindh.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

SHCC imposes Rs1.4m fines on quacks

National

Police arrest another suspect in Jazlan murder case

Business

PCJCCI calls for digitalising small industries

Business

Gwadar’s 300MW coal power plant to end energy scarcity by 2023

Multan

350 wheelchairs, 50 tricycles to be distributed among differently-abled persons

Islamabad

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, ex-PMs  

Business

Supporting small businesses creates positive economic impacts

Business

China makes all out efforts to prop up foreign trade

Business

First shipment of Pakistani mangoes lands in Kunming, China

Newspaper

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title

1 of 1,086

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More