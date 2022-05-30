Nor Zardari neither Imran deny audio leak: Sindh CM

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the audio leak of the conversation between former President Asif Ali Zardari and real-estate tycoon Malik Riaz has not been denied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan or Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman.

While talking to media, the Sindh CM said that there is no worth of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s statement.

Murad Ali Shah further said that if PTI chairman will swear and deny the news then people might believe him.

An alleged audio tape of famous Malik Riaz delivering Imran Khan’s message to Asif Zardari has recently been leaked. The audio’s date and time have not been confirmed yet, but Malik Riaz could be heard saying that Khan has requested him to mediate between the two political leaders.