Pakistan contributed 200,000 troops in UN peace missions since 1960

RAWALPINDI – On the occasion of World UN Peacekeepers Day, it is worth reiterating that Pakistan stands tall in the comity of nations being one of the largest troops contributing country in the UN peacekeeping efforts.

According to a press statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan’s journey in UN peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when first ever Pakistan Army contingent was deployed for UN peacekeeping operations in Congo. Over the last 61 years, Pakistan has been the most significant and consistent contributor for UN peacekeeping missions around the world. Pakistan has hitherto participated in 46 UN peacekeeping missions including some of the most challenging undertakings. Pakistan has so far contributed more than 200,000 troops in the UN peacekeeping missions across the world. Up till now, 169 Pakistani peacekeepers have scarified their lives in the noble cause of helping humanity, building peace and bringing stability across the regions under the banner of UN.

Over the years, several UN secretary generals have profusely appreciated Pakistan’s contributions. The present Secretary General, António Guterres visited Pakistan and paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s peace keeping efforts.

Performance of Pakistani peacekeepers has been acknowledged worldwide by numerous world leaders and UN leadership. In addition to Army, many Pakistani peacekeeping contingents have also included troops from FC, Rangers and Police, said ISPR.