Pakistan delegation reaches India for talks on water dispute

A five-member Pakistani delegation, led by Indus Water Commissioner, Mehr Ali Shah, reached New Delhi on Sunday for talks on water dispute. The two sides will discuss issues pertaining to sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Agreement.

Speaking before his departure, Mehr Ali Shah said the talks between Pakisn and India will be held on May 30 and May 31 in New Delhi., which will focus on issues of sharing flood data in the upcoming monsoon season as well as forecast information regarding floods in rivers coming from India.

He said Pakistan has objections over India s three mega hydel projects on River Chenab.

In March, Pakistan and India had reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission would be held at an early date in India.

Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually.

Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), India and Pakistan share waters of six rivers in the Indus basin. Of these, India has complete rights over three eastern rivers — Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — while Pakistan has rights over the western rivers—Chenab, Jhelum and Indus. The Permanent Indus Commission is a bilateral commission consisting of officials from the two countries, created to implement and manage the goals and objectives of the treaty.