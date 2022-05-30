Staff Reporter

Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series starts from June 1 in Karachi

LAHORE- The ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka women teams will start from June 1 at the Southend Club, Karachi. According to a PCB spokesman, all the three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Women Championship, will be staged at the same venue. After the opening game on June 1, the next two fixtures will be played on June 3 and 5. Prior to the start of the series, the two teams will practice for two days (May 30 and 31) at the Southend Club. The three ODIs will begin at 9:30 am following the toss at 9:00 am while the trophy of ODI series will be unveiled at 9:45 am on May 31.

