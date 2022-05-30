Pakistan-West Indies ODI series shifted to Multan

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day Internationals between Pakistan and the West Indies have been shifted to Multan. The games will take place on the dates announced earlier i.e. 8, 10 and 12 June, with the matches starting at 1600 PKT time.

The training camp of the Pakistan cricket team will be held in Lahore from 1-4 June before the squad will move to Multan on 5 June. Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan, who are presently playing county cricket in the United Kingdom, will arrive on 1 June and will join the camp from the next day.

The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on 6 June and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

Series schedule with umpire and match referee appointments:

8 June – 1st ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

10 June – 2nd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

12 June – 3rd ODI, Multan Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed (match referee)

Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.