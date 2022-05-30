Pakistan, world mark UN Peacekeepers Day

Pak peacekeepers continue to exemplify country’s steadfast commitment to world peace

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani peacekeepers continue to exemplify country’s steadfast commitment to world peace as the Pakistan and the international community celebrated the ‘International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers’ on Sunday.

As one of the top troop-contributing countries, Pakistan deeply values the vital role played by the “blue helmets” in maintaining security and stability in many conflict-ridden areas around the world, the foreign ministry said here to mark the occasion.

“We salute the services and sacrifices rendered by the UN peacekeepers and reiterate our commitment to continue working with the United Nations for advancing the shared ideals of peace, stability and cooperation,” it added.

Pakistan, the ministry said, was proud of its long-standing and consistent contributions to UN peacekeeping spanning over six decades. Since 1960, over 200,000 of our service men and women have served with honour and valour in 46 UN Missions in almost all continents of the world.

“Through their professionalism and dedication, Pakistani peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in every mission where they have participated. 169 of our bravest peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for the cause of international peace and security,” it said.

Pakistani women peacekeepers have also been providing assistance in conflict and post-conflict situations, and inspiring women around the globe.

A team of our officers is presently serving as the first all-female group from Pakistan in a UN peacekeeping mission, deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, providing a range of resources to the region including psychologists, stress counsellors, vocational training officers, gender advisors, doctors, nurses, operations officers, information officers, and logistics officers.

These deployments reflect Pakistan’s deep-rooted commitment to women’s critical role in promotion of sustainable peace and security.

Pakistan’s contribution to peacekeeping on ground has also been complemented by our sustained engagement in policy development in peacekeeping and peace building.

“We bring a unique perspective to peacekeeping as a leading troop contributing country as well as a host country to one of the oldest peacekeeping missions, the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP),” the foreign ministry said.

It further said: “On this Day, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that peacekeeping remains an effective mechanism for the maintenance of international peace and security under the UN auspices.”