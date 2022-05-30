Peshawar: Two injured in Yaka Toot blast

Two people have been injured by a blast outside a house on Monday in Peshawar’s area Yaka Toot.

As per details, explosive material of 400 grams have been used. While the police said that the bomb blast was reported outside the residence of Awami National Party’s (ANP) farmer counselor.

Along with a woman two people have been injured in the blast, the police said. While gate of the house was destroyed and window glasses of the nearby houses were shattered.

Bomb disposal squad (BDS) reported that 400 grams of explosive material was used in the blast and they have started their investigations for more clues.