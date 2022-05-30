News Desk

PM announces no cut in HEC’s budgetary allocation for FY 2022-23

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that his government would make no reduction in the budget of higher education allocated for fiscal year 2022-23.

PM Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to follow the instructions while preparing the next federal budget.

The decision has been taken to avoid closure of several university programmes and to ensure smooth continuity of international higher education agreements.

The prime minsiter also directed to reinvigorate the HEC on the manner it was functioning during the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He said the cuts in the budget of HEC during around four-year tenure of the previous government had put a negative impact on higher education, that needed to be reversed and stressed focusing on revival of educational projects in universities across the country.

Shehaz Sharif  emphasized increasing the number of higher education programmes and making them meet the international standards and also urged significant increase in the resources of HEC and provision of necessary facilities to the faculty and students.

