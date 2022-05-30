PM pledges to develop KP like Punjab

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated to turn Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) into Punjab and also asked the KP chief minister to bring down the price of 10kg wheat flour to Rs400, otherwise he would do it within the next 24 hours.

“I again declare that I will sell my outfit but provide wheat flour to people on fair rates,” the PM said this while addressing a public gathering in Mansehra district on Sunday.

“I promise you that I will make all-out efforts for your prosperity under the leadership of (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif,” he maintained urging the people of the province to vote for the right leaders who believe in prosperity and development instead of those who spread chaos and anarchy.

He said he would provide 10 kilogramme flour bag for Rs 490 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the chief minister of the province did not agree to his request in the next 24 hours to fund the scheme for provision of flour at subsidized rates.

People in Punjab were already getting flour at this rate, he told.

While at the utility stores 10 kg flour bag would be given for Rs 400 across Pakistan including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he informed.

During his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also performed the groundbreaking of Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway that would cost Rs45 billion.

During his busy schedule of the visit, the PM also inaugurated the revival of Mansehra airport scrapped by the former PTI government, a medical college, women’s university, natural gas supply to Balakot and other parts of the district and electricity and roads schemes.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced Rs1 billion package to resolve civic issues in Mansehra town as well as the establishment of Hazara Electricity Company.

The PM said that Imran Khan damaged the country due to his wrong policies but he would provide laptops to young generation so that they could be groomed as an educated generation.

Speaking at the event, the PM said that people of Balochistan had reposed confidence in his government, which was why they came out in large numbers for balloting in the local government elections.

“Previously, there used to be little voter turnout, but this time people of Balochistan thronged the vote stations, which showed their confidence in democracy and improving law and order,” he told a separate public gathering at Thakra Stadium on Sunday.

Sharif also criticized the former prime minister Imran Khan and termed his Azadi March a failed stunt meant to grab people’s sympathies only.

He added: “Imran Khan had announced to provide 500 million houses and 20 million jobs to youths but instead he gifted the country with the highest ever inflation and unemployment rate. Today, I declare here that I will lay down my life but will take steps for the welfare and prosperity of this country.”

The PM said that he had approved increase in prices of petroleum products unwillingly but also announced a subsidy of Rs280 billion for 80 million poverty-stricken people who would be provided Rs2,000 monthly.

“Imran Khan had reduced petroleum products’ prices at a time when prices were increasing all over the world after realising that he was being thrown out of power through no-confidence motion,” Shehbaz claimed.

He said people were enjoying benefits of the mega development schemes launched by his elder brother and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in Hazara and other parts of the country.

Nawaz Sharif laid a network of motorways including Hazara motorway and Multan Sukkur motorway under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he recalled.

Nawaz worked day and night to put Pakistan on the road of progress and prosperity, he added.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have to reject Imran Niazi who was arrogant, telling lies and taking u turns, adding Imran was hoodwinking people and took inflation to the highest level in his three and a half years and there was massive increase in poverty and unemployment.

PML-N Senior Vice-President Mariam Nawaz said on the occasion that Imran Khan lied that a superpower was afraid of him.

“Imran Khan sought NRO by first calling Asif Ali Zardari, then contacting Mian Nawaz Sharif and is now seeking favour of apex court through some channels,” she claimed.

Mariam said that Imran spent financial and other resources of the KP government such his long march. “But revolutions couldn’t be brought through such safe rides,” she said.

She also thanked the people of KP, who she said had rejected Imran’s call for long march.

“He fled Banigala and is now hiding in Peshawar to escape arrest,” she said while referring to the PTI chairman.